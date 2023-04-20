ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/21/23: A strong cold front looks to arrive first thing Friday morning bringing some gusty winds...patchy blowing dust and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the 70s by the afternoon under some sunny skies.

A bit of a warm-up on Saturday before another weak cool front and upper-level disturbance roll in on Sunday bringing more clouds...cool temperatures and a few showers to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.