Ward County commissioners approve to continue with building new jail

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -A new facility is coming to Ward County, but it’s not one people would like to visit.

The Ward County Commissioners Court voted in favor of building a new County Jail in Monahans. That will also serve as a new Sheriff’s Office.

This project has been in place for the last eight years, and Judge Holly says it may be an expensive project, but it’s something that Ward County needs.

Ward County Jails have come a long way.

The first Ward County jail was built over 100 years ago.

Fast forward to the current jail, which is in the Ward County Sheriffs Office, across from the courthouse.

However, county leaders believe the current jail is getting old.

“The jail that we’re operating now next to the courthouse was built around 1980 so it’s a little over 40 years old. We are continuing to use it, but it’s aged and needing to be replaced,” said Ward County Judge, Greg Holly.

The new jail will house 96 inmates.

In case they need more space, it’s also going to be designed to expand to hold 192 inmates if needed.

As far as needing more workers, Judge Holly says that isn’t a big worry for them.

“We currently house about 60 inmates, so we’re staffed already for the level that we’ll need in the new jail. There may be a few extra positions that will be required but for the most part it’ll be pretty similar to what need right now,” said Judge Holly.

The new facility already has a location, which is going to be on East Monahans Parkway road. Close to the new Ward County Event Center.

The county just entered an agreement with an architect company to come up with the design this year.

After that, they expect the construction of the jail to begin next year.

“It’s not a project that’s a lot of fun in the sense that it produces something that the county can enjoy that sort of thing, but it’s necessary,” said Judge Holly.

The Sheriffs also have control of the Ward County Animal Shelter, but don’t have a physical building yet.

They will soon however, the county plans to build an animal shelter next to the new jail and sheriff’s office.

Once they begin construction, the project is expected to take 2 to 3 years to complete.

