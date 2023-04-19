Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, February 25, 2022, at around 11 A.M. the Midland Police Department arrested four administrators at Trinity School of Midland for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The four arrested were: Todd Freese- Dean of Students, Adrianne Clifton- Director of Admissions and Assistant Head for Administration, Shelby Hammer- Head of the School, and Chrystal Meyers - Head of the Middle School.

mug shots of four Trinity School administrators (Midland County Sheriff's Office)

According to an affidavit, the victim says she was sexually assaulted at the Trinity School from Sept to Dec 2019.

The affidavit says the victim’s friend told the Dean of Trinity School, Todd Freese what was happening on the date of the last incident in Dec 2019.

Court documents say Freese did not report the sexual assault to a state agency which is a violation of the Texas Family Code.

According to state law, all school employees are required to report abuse or neglect to law enforcement, CPS, or another state agency within 48 hours of the event.

Failure to report with the intent to conceal abuse or neglect is a felony if proven.

Trinity School of Midland (KOSA CBS7 Midland)

The private school sent out the following statement shortly after the arrests:

“Dear Trinity Community,

As many of you are aware, Midland police were on campus this morning to detain Head of School Shelby Hammer, Director of Admissions Adrianne Clifton, Head of Middle School Chrystal Myers, and Dean of Students Todd Freese in order to question them for failure to report abuse or neglect. I write this evening to let you know that the Board of Trustees and Administrative Leadership Team are aware of the situation and committed to navigating these difficult circumstances with the students’ best interest in mind.

As you may know, Shelby Hammer wrote to you recently to share information about Trinity’s child protection policies and protocols, including mandatory reporting. Mandatory reporting and student safety is taken very seriously at our school. While we cannot provide specific details given the active investigation, we can share that to the best of our knowledge, the matters in question occurred years ago and were reported to Child Protective Services. Please rest assured that we are continuing to cooperate with the authorities.

Tim Jones has been asked to serve as Acting Head of School. We are grateful to him, administrators, and the faculty and staff who continue to hold the welfare and safety of your children as their highest priority and who stepped up today to care for your children and ensure that their learning was uninterrupted.

We will continue to share information with you as best we can. "

November 10, 2022, the four Trinity School administrators were indicted by a grand jury on “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse” charges.

(KOSA)

On November 15, 2022, concerned citizens spoke at a Midland City Council meeting about the indictments of former and current employees from both Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland.

Community members asked the City to look into investigating the indictment and the Midland Police Department.

Midland City Council (CBS7 News)

