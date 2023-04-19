Train crash in Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. at West Murphy and Business 20.

The crash was between a Honda minivan and a Ford F250 with a trailer. Because of the crash, the Ford was stopped on the tracks and hit by the train.

The driver of the Ford was able to exit the truck before it was hit.

The crash was fatal, and further information will be released after next of kin is notified.

