Terrell County Sheriff to explore congressional run

Terrell County Sheriff
Terrell County Sheriff(CBS7)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland announced Wednesday on Facebook that he will begin to look at running for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

This position is currently held by Congressman Tony Gonzales.

Sherriff Cleveland’s statement:

“After 26 years with the U.S. Border Patrol, I felt called to continue my journey as Sheriff in Terrell County. I can honestly say, I have never been happier. I do what I do because of a belief. A belief in God, this Country and the preservation of freedom. Based on this belief and after much discussion and prayer with my family, I’ve decided to form an exploratory team to assess a run for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. I’m a native of the 23rd Congressional District and I have worked at four different U.S. Border Patrol Stations and now serve as a Sheriff of a border county within the district.

The crisis on our Southwest Border is solvable. Solutions exist, they need only ask those of us on the ground dealing with this every day. While our elected officials go back and forth and politicize the issue, the border is open, overrun, and the criminal organizations are taking full advantage of our political gridlock.

I look forward to this next chapter, but most importantly please know that I fully intend to continue to “answer the call” to protect and serve as your Sheriff in Terrell County.”

