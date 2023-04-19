MISD teachers could make upwards of $100K by achieving success in the classroom

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has two programs, one at the local level, named Opportunity Culture and one at the state level, the Teacher Incentive Allotment through the Texas Education Agency. Combined they allow for teachers to make up to $37,000 a year in addition to their base salary.

“Through both of those methods, opportunity culture as well as the teacher incentive allotment, our teachers can earn upwards of $100,000 a year,” said Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Ashley Osborne.

This is the first year the Teacher Incentive Allotment program has been implemented and it’s based on teachers’ performance data. If teachers are performing well in the classroom there are three levels they can be recognized for, the highest level could earn an additional $20,000 a year.

“The data is showing that they are highly effective with kids at growing kids and they’re a top performer in the classroom so those are the types of teachers that make great MCL’s because our MCL’s have to be those highly effective teachers and they have to coach adults,” said Osborne.

Opportunity Culture is a strategic staffing model that recognizes highly effective teachers through a rigorous application process that looks at their reach to students and other teachers. The multi classroom leaders, aka MCL’s are then compensated for their work.

“It really incentivizes teachers to stay in the classroom and not only does it incentivize teachers to stay in the classroom, it incentivizes our best teachers to stay in the classroom,” said Osborne.

MISD also has a teacher residency program where senior university students can help MCL’s teach daily. The residents are compensated for their work and MISD welcomes those residents to teach in the district once they graduate.

“The preparation that these teacher residents receive during that year-long residency is second to none as a matter of fact many of our teacher residents have said they feel better prepared to take on the role of first year teacher,” said Osborne.

Osborne says the district hopes that by sharing how teachers can earn upwards of $100,000 through these programs, teachers from across the state will choose to come teach in Midland.

