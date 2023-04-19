Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, Wednesday afternoon, OPD responded to the West Odessa H-E-B for a disturbance call.
When officers arrived they found a male subject had damaged several items and threatened customers. A CBS7 viewer sent several photos of the scene.
The subject is currently in custody and charges are pending.
There were no reports of any injuries.
