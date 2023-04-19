Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest

Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest(Victoria Casas)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, Wednesday afternoon, OPD responded to the West Odessa H-E-B for a disturbance call.

Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest(Victoria Casas)

When officers arrived they found a male subject had damaged several items and threatened customers. A CBS7 viewer sent several photos of the scene.

Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at Odessa H-E-B leads to arrest(Victoria Casas)

The subject is currently in custody and charges are pending.

Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest
Disturbance at H-E-B leads to arrest(Victoria Casas)

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

2023 State of Midland
2023 State of Midland
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Train crash
Train crash in Odessa
Midland County opens CR 1232 on Monday
Midland County opens CR 1232 on Monday