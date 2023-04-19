ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 4/19/23: More unseasonably warm and windy weather is in the forecast for the middle part of the week as a dryline continues to set up across the eastern Permian Basin. It won’t budge much so keeping the dry conditions and critical to extreme fire danger around Wednesday.

Big changes are in the forecast for the weekend. A strong late season cold front will arrive Friday dropping temperatures into the 60s for highs. Morning lows will drop into the 40s...so a last gasp of Winter is on the way.

