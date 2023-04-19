CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/20/23

A weak cool front arrives...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/19/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/20/23: A weak cool front will move through West Texas on Thursday bringing a milder northerly wind to the area and dropping temperatures a little bit. A strong cold front arrives on Friday and this one will drop temperatures even further and push the 90s out of the forecast. Both fronts won’t have much moisture to work with so no rain is expected.

Behind the fronts...cooler air arrives for the weekend...especially in the mornings as temperatures drop into the 40s. A weak disturbance will bring plenty of clouds and a slight chance of a Sunday shower as temperatures stay cool.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/19/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/19/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 4/19/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/18/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/18/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/18/23