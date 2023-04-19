ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/20/23: A weak cool front will move through West Texas on Thursday bringing a milder northerly wind to the area and dropping temperatures a little bit. A strong cold front arrives on Friday and this one will drop temperatures even further and push the 90s out of the forecast. Both fronts won’t have much moisture to work with so no rain is expected.

Behind the fronts...cooler air arrives for the weekend...especially in the mornings as temperatures drop into the 40s. A weak disturbance will bring plenty of clouds and a slight chance of a Sunday shower as temperatures stay cool.

