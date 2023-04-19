Be Excellent: Mr. Curtis

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was one year ago that we launched our Be Excellent series.

The very first honoree was Ms. Ann at the Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center location.

Fast forward to the present and we have come full circle, but this time to the Midland Drive Chick-fil-A.

If you’ve stopped by that particular Chick-fil-A, odds are you’ve been greeted with a big, warm welcome!

Dine-in or to-go, Curtis Joiner, who goes by Mr. Curtis, wants to ensure guests that they are more than just a customer.

“When someone comes into this establishment, I believe, they are no stranger to me,” said Mr. Curtis.

Mr. Curtis spends his day here in the front of the house, making sure each guest is taken care of.

“[I] make sure that it stays clean and that everyone that comes in here is comfortable sitting down and enjoying a meal,” Mr. Curtis explains.

The Director of Growth Operations for this location, David Carr, explained that Mr. Curtis has a true gift of spreading positivity.

“He invests in the culture around him, and he has a positive impact on the community just by saying ‘How are ya, how’ve you been, friend?’,” Carr explains.

While Mr. Curtis stays busy at Chick-fil-A, he’s also busy outside of the restaurant too.

For the past 18+ years, he also has been the crossing guard for Fannin Elementary School and is also a Pastor for Ebenezer Missionary Baptist.

Mr. Curtis also coaches flag football at Midland College in the Summer.

At 70 years old, Mr. Curtis shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He attributes his drive to his Faith.

“I feel within my heart that God has given me a gift to be a blessing to someone else, and I want to utilize that gift every day,” said Mr. Curtis.

His teammates at Chick-fil-A look to him as an example of being a positive member of the community, making a difference each day.

“Just to see someone who is guided by their faith is truly what inspires his joy,” said Carr.

While CBS7 was visiting, his fellow team members threw a 70th birthday party complete with decorations and a cake!

“I just love the team that I work with,” said Mr. Curtis.

It’s clear they love him too.

Mr. Curtis was awarded $500 from CBS7 and Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room.

