2023 State of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today marks 100 days since Mayor Blong has taken office as Mayor of Midland and during today’s Luncheon Blong highlighted everything the city has done so far and what the future will bring.

“I have learned more than I could have imagined since I was sworn in and I believe that this has been one of the most difficult but most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had.” Mayor Lori Blong, Mayor of Midland

It’s no coincidence that the State of Midland was held on the same day as Mayor Lori Blong’s 100th day in office.

Over the last 100 days, the city has finished many projects, like the demolition of The United Life Building, announcing a Bass Pro Shops in Midland, and road improvements across the city.

Many of those things are part of a bigger project, to cater to Midland’s ever-growing younger population.

“We have such a young population and so we’re standing at an inflection point as a community to make plans for future generations of Midland,” said Blong

After Mayor Blong was finished speaking, she held a Q&A to hear from the citizens of Midland and hear what was on their minds.

“I think the people are concerned about how we’re going to take care of tax dollars and I think most of our community is conservative and wants to make sure dollars are spent wisely, that we’re thinking about long-term return on investment as we make investments as a community and so our council and all of our elected officials are tasked with managing money well and it’s a job we take seriously in Midland,” said Blong

Mayor Blong is looking forward to the growth of Midland, and making Midland a place families want to stay in.

