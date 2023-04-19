2023 State of Midland

Today marks 100 days since Mayor Blong has taken office as Mayor of Midland
2023 State of Midland
2023 State of Midland(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today marks 100 days since Mayor Blong has taken office as Mayor of Midland and during today’s Luncheon Blong highlighted everything the city has done so far and what the future will bring.

“I have learned more than I could have imagined since I was sworn in and I believe that this has been one of the most difficult but most rewarding jobs I’ve ever had.” Mayor Lori Blong, Mayor of Midland

It’s no coincidence that the State of Midland was held on the same day as Mayor Lori Blong’s 100th day in office.

Over the last 100 days, the city has finished many projects, like the demolition of The United Life Building, announcing a Bass Pro Shops in Midland, and road improvements across the city.

Many of those things are part of a bigger project, to cater to Midland’s ever-growing younger population.

“We have such a young population and so we’re standing at an inflection point as a community to make plans for future generations of Midland,” said Blong

After Mayor Blong was finished speaking, she held a Q&A to hear from the citizens of Midland and hear what was on their minds.

“I think the people are concerned about how we’re going to take care of tax dollars and I think most of our community is conservative and wants to make sure dollars are spent wisely, that we’re thinking about long-term return on investment as we make investments as a community and so our council and all of our elected officials are tasked with managing money well and it’s a job we take seriously in Midland,” said Blong

Mayor Blong is looking forward to the growth of Midland, and making Midland a place families want to stay in.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Trinity Administrators Trial: Everything we know so far
Train crash
Train crash in Odessa
Midland County opens CR 1232 on Monday
Midland County opens CR 1232 on Monday
Peace dinner
Peace Dinner