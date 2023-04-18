Trial date set for couple who killed child by forcing her to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34(Odessa Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, the trial for Daniel and Ashley Schwarz is set for Monday, April 24.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were arrested and charged with murder in October 2020 for the death of eight-year-old Jaylin.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29, 2020 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

CBS7 will follow the trial as it proceeds.

READ NEXT: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

The expansion includes 18 bowling lanes, private bowling suites, axe throwing with projection...
Cinergy in Midland to undergo 27,000 square foot expansion
The Cinergy in Midland will soon undergo a 27,000 square foot expansion.
Innovex is gearing up for the fossil fueled concert and panel discussions tomorrow afternoon.
Innovex hosts event to benefit oilfield families
Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood