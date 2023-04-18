Seasonal Depression... in the Summer?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -We are a month into Spring and for some this last month has cured that dreadful seasonal depression.

Though most people associate seasonal depression with the wintertime, it can also affect people in the Summer.

Seasonal depression, known clinically as a seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that appears in people depending on the season.

Depression is an illness that affects how someone may feel and the same goes for seasonal depression.

Regular depression affects around 1 in every 5 American citizens, however, seasonal depression affects Americans on a much smaller scale, around 5 percent of Americans.

It’s no secret that most people suffer seasonal depression in the winter but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people who also get it in the Summer.

“Those folks who suffer more during the springtime usually have a background of chronic depression on top of it. The springtime becomes more difficult for them” said Bobby Jainmd, Psychiatrist TTUHSC Permian Basin

With Tax Day in April, and many people spending more time outdoors or trying to get that swimsuit body, many outside factors affect summer seasonal depression like body image, finances, the heat, and disrupted schedules in the Summer.

Despite there being Winter and Summertime sadness or depression, for some depression is treated year-round.

“Doesn’t matter whether it’s spring. Depression is multifactorial. It’s not only dependent on the season but also depends on the other factors such as stresses and environmental factors and all of those things” said Jainmd

As seasonal depression develops the chances of developing regular depression are very high even if it’s being treated with medications or with therapy.

“The bottom line remains that maintaining a good lifestyle and being balanced in life is more important to prevent the development of depression than to treat depression,” said Jainmd

If you think you’re suffering from Summer depression it’s best that you talk to someone.

