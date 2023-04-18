70-year-old woman dies while crossing West County Road Monday night

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday around 8:53 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an accident in the 2300 block of West County Road.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 70-year-old Eva Saenz was walking east across West County Road when she was hit by a red 2003 Dodge truck

OPD says the Dodge was traveling north in the 2300 block of West County Road.

Saenz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

Saenz’s next of kin have been notified and OPD says the investigation is ongoing.

