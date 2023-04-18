70-year-old woman dies while crossing West County Road Monday night

Pedestrian fatal crash MGN
Pedestrian fatal crash MGN(Credit: MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday around 8:53 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an accident in the 2300 block of West County Road.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 70-year-old Eva Saenz was walking east across West County Road when she was hit by a red 2003 Dodge truck

OPD says the Dodge was traveling north in the 2300 block of West County Road.

Saenz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

Saenz’s next of kin have been notified and OPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.
Seasonal Depression... in the Summer?
FBI logo.
MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34
Trial date set for couple who killed child by forcing her to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
The expansion includes 18 bowling lanes, private bowling suites, axe throwing with projection...
Cinergy in Midland to undergo 27,000 square foot expansion