MPD turns suspects over to FBI after suspicious activity at a Midland bank

By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five people were turned over to the FBI for their suspicious activity at the Community National Bank building at 601 E. Florida Ave.

According to the City of Midland, Midland Police Officers found two men sitting in a car outside the bank and two men walking the perimeter of the bank. A woman inside also appeared to be with the men.

Police detained all five people for questioning on-site. After, they were turned over to the FBI for further investigation.

