Innovex hosts event to benefit oilfield families

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Innovex is gearing up for the fossil fueled concert and panel discussions tomorrow afternoon.

The event is happening at the the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

Money from the panel and the concert benefits the oil patch kids. An organization that helps families of injured oil field workers or industry families who lost a loved one.

Several industry leaders will be talking about the future of oil and gas in the head held high panel. Then the CEO of Innovex will be talking with energy advocate Alex Epstein.

Innovex expects 500 to a thousand people to come show support for the industry.

CEO of Innovex, Adam Anderson says that support is important, and events like these are a good reminder of just how much oil & gas effects daily life.

“To often the general population as well as those inside of our industry, take it for granted what fossil fuels do to fund all of humanity. It’s not just the oil that we put in our car, it’s not just the electricity in the building, basically every modern material is enabled with fossil fuels.” said Anderson.

The fossil fueled concert starts at 7 p.m.

You can still get tickets online by making a donation to the oil patch kids, if you want more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.