Cinergy in Midland to undergo 27,000 square foot expansion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Cinergy in Midland will soon undergo a 27,000 square foot expansion. The expansion includes 18 bowling lanes, private bowling suites, axe throwing with projection units, electronic darts, indoor mini golf, large format amusement games and laser tag. It will also include upgrades to the cinema side including a unique concession format that will allow people to make their own popcorn, drinks and specialty elements.

“Cinergy sees itself as a partner in the cities and towns in which it operates, Midland is the perfect example the Cinergy brand has had tremendous success in Midland over the years and frankly their making an investment there because the residents of Midland have made Cinergy a place to go,” said Amusement Entertainment Management’s Jerry Merola.

Merola says the expansion is happening because the Midland residents deserve it.

“I’m sure they’re going to be very receptive to the changes that are being made and ultimately it’s going to position Cinergy as the place to be and the place to go for local consumers,” said Merola.

Construction is slated for September of 2023 with the goal to have it open by September of 2024.

Founder and Executive Director of Maybe in Midland, Odessa Kevin Dawson says people are excited about news of the expansion. A post on that page reached about a quarter million people in just 12 to 15 hours.

“Anytime you see these expansions its always positive and the more positive we can talk about what we have the better it is to attract more business,” said Dawson.

Dawson says the two largest demographics for entertainment like Cinergy is 21 to 40 and those under the age of four.

At the end of the day children don’t spend money, parents spend money and that really is what is driving a lot of the business decisions is who has the disposable income,” said Dawson.

Merola says the expansion is significant in cost so Cinergy is making a long term investment in the Midland marketplace.

