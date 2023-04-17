Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Odessa Police Department investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old

Latest News

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker