Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Odessa Police Department investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old

Latest News

The Permian Basin Mini Con X made its way to Music City Mall where it had a small event for...
Mini Con X makes its way to Music City Mall
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 4/16/23
CBS7 wins Texas Association of Broadcaster Award for Overall Excellence
CBS7 wins Texas Association of Broadcaster Award for Overall Excellence
How to make sure your plants grow properly here in West Texas
How to make sure your plants grow properly here in West Texas
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
FDA approves over the counter Naloxone nasal spray