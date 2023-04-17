Mini Con X makes its way to Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The doors of the Regal Permian Palace reopened over weekend, but not to screen movies.

The Permian Basin Mini Con X made its way to Music City Mall where it had a small event for lovers of anime, comics, voice actors and more.

Even though it wasn’t the biggest or the most popular convention, West Texans showed up to show their love and appreciation for comics.

Pops, plushies, art and cosplay were all seen at the Mini Comic Con X.

The convention was free admission and it was a chance for West Texans to meet new people and possibly develop new ideas for future comic cons.

“I’ve made three or four buddies at this con alone that I haven’t vendored with before. And then I have a couple that I’ve seen at like five or six cons like, hey, you’re here to. And so it’s just a fun time that I get to show off my work and get my name out there, but at the same time I get to meet friends and travel,” said Nathan Martin.

Most vendors were shocked that so many people visited the mini con.

One of the vendors who’s an Odessa native says every year comic con continues to grow more and more in the Permian Basin.

“That shows that people do have an interest in what we represent at comic con and stuff like that,” said Chris Lorenz.

One thing that makes these conventions special is that the vendors are mostly local and are trying to make a name for themselves.

“Come check it out. There’s a lot of local artists and a lot of people trying to get their name out there. A lot of cool items that you can’t find online very easily, if at all. That I feel makes it a very special place to be like hey this is amazing you know what I mean,” said Martin.

This is the first time this mini con was held at the Music City Mall, and many of the vendors believe if it goes well, they could possibly bring it back to the mall in a bigger area.

Some of the other items sold were clothes, video games, and toys.

If you want more information on any future comic cons in the Permian Basin, click here.

