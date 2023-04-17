Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man died in a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 and a GMC Acadia in Odessa on Friday April 14.

According to Odessa Police 21-year-old Zachary Rosier was driving a Tesla on 42nd, when the driver of the Acadia turned onto Tanglewood going south from 42nd . The cars crashed and the Tesla hit a traffic signal pole.

The driver of the Acadia was treated by first responders on scene. Rosier was taken to Medical Center Hospital and died from his injuries.

