Man dies in crash at 42nd and Tanglewood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man died in a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 and a GMC Acadia in Odessa on Friday April 14.

According to Odessa Police 21-year-old Zachary Rosier was driving a Tesla on 42nd, when the driver of the Acadia turned onto Tanglewood going south from 42nd . The cars crashed and the Tesla hit a traffic signal pole.

The driver of the Acadia was treated by first responders on scene. Rosier was taken to Medical Center Hospital and died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.