CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/18/23

More wind and very warm temperatures...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/17/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/18/23: Breezy and much warmer weather is in the forecast behind an upper-level disturbance on Tuesday as gusty southwest to west winds move in. That means rain chances are moving out of the forecast for the rest of the week.

A strong cold front will arrive on Friday bringing a touch of Winter chill to the forecast for the weekend as the dry weather looks to continue.

Craig Stewart
