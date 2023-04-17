ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/18/23: Breezy and much warmer weather is in the forecast behind an upper-level disturbance on Tuesday as gusty southwest to west winds move in. That means rain chances are moving out of the forecast for the rest of the week.

A strong cold front will arrive on Friday bringing a touch of Winter chill to the forecast for the weekend as the dry weather looks to continue.

