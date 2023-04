ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs baseball team stormed back to defeat the Odessa High Bronchos 10-7 on Saturday afternoon winning the weekend series 2-1.

Midland High will face their crosstown rival Legacy Rebels on Friday night while Odessa High will be at home when they face the Frenship Tigers.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.