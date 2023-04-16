CBS7 wins Texas Association of Broadcaster Award for Overall Excellence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The team at CBS7 is proud to announce that they have received the award for Overall Excellence at the 2023 Texas Association of Broadcasters Awards.

In addition to this award, Sports Director Jakob Brandenburg won the award for Television Sportscast (Odessa High Spring Football Game) and the station has won the award for Breaking News (USW Golf Team Crash). Reporter Joshua Skinner won the award for Television Reporter. Skinner also won in the Multimedia Journalist category.

Assistant News Director Brealea McClelland and Reporter Joshua Skinner were in Austin to accept the award.

