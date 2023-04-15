FDA approves over the counter Naloxone nasal spray

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The FDA approved the first over the counter naloxone nasal spray, a new life saving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses from drugs including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, according to the CDC.

Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed down or even stopped.

“It’s a life saving tool. life saving. The thing is that we don’t want to lose anybody over something we could have prevented or helped them get help,” said Interim Director of the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Texas has a drug overdose death rate of 14.1% according to the CDC.

Opioid overdose deaths have increased by 500% among 15 to 24 year-olds since 1999 according to the National Center for Drug Abuse.

“There’s a huge stigma behind the use of Narcan. A lot of people may not want it out there because they feel like it’s the drug addicts, you know, so it’s people that put themselves or got themselves in this position. If you look at the data and statistics, it’s not necessarily those drug addicts that are overdosing. it is our young kids,” said Hinshaw.

Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

“If you suspect that they are overdosing and you have Narcan, use it. You know, the deal with Narcan it’s not going to help if it’s not an opioid overdose, but if they are on some kind of opioid it’ll help,” said Hinshaw.

For more information on naloxone visit the CDC’s website to learn more, it’s likely to be available by late summer.

