MCH hosts donor memorial service

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Life Champion Committee at Medical Center Health System hosted a donor memorial service tonight to recognize local and employee donors.

MCH recognized their local employee donors and their families for giving the gift of life and they shared their personal stories on how donating has affected them.

Mary Helen Sanchez who was in attendance donated her kidney to her brother in October of 2021.

“It was just really hard for me to see my brother going through the things he was going through with dialysis,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says donating her kidney has helped improve his health tremendously.

“It just makes me feel good knowing that I did this for my brother, that I did this and I get to see him more and know I don’t have to see him struggling,” said Sanchez.

“I really appreciate her doing that now because I feel good and everything is going great,” said Sanchez’s brother.

The service was in honor of national donate life month.

In 2022 MCH had 15 organ donors resulting in 54 organs transplanted and 21 tissue donors.

“It’s important to be a donor because you save a life and you give people reason to live because that was one of the first things my sister in law told me she said you’re gonna give my husband life, you’re gonna give him life,” said Sanchez.

