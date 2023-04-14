Jury deliberations underway in Alexis Avila trial, teen accused of dumping newborn baby

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Alexis Avila, a New Mexico teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster last January.

The jury will be deciding if Avila is guilty of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first degree murder.

Yesterday jurors heard from Avila for the first time. During her testimony, she claimed she had no recollection of throwing her baby into the dumpster saying “she had blacked out.”

The defense also called Avila’s psycologist to the stand who testified she diagnosed Avila with bipolar one disorder six months after the incident involving the newborn. She stated the hormonal changes Avila was going through while pregnant could have amplified her underlying mood disorder.

Avila pleaded not guilty last year. If convicted, she faces at least 18 years in prison.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

