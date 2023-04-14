Ector County Detention Center in need of jailers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County continues to send inmates to other jails.

Even though they have the space, they’re now lacking the staff to be able to watch over all seven-hundred plus inmates.

There are currently over a hundred inmates that had to be transferred to other jails.

With inmates in Brewster, Mitchell, Hudspath and Garza county, the cost of keeping them there is costing the county more than hiring more jailers.

“So five jailers for this particular shift to cover those 48 inmates, we’re looking at a daily cost of a thousand dollars. To cover those folks. what we’re looking at now, in sending those inmates out, is close to twenty-five hundred if not three thousand dollars a day,” said Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett.

In a center that can hold over one-thousand inmates, they still find themselves having to send them to other county jails because of a lack of personnel.

Which means inmates don’t have cell mates, and some cells don’t have inmates in them.

Master Sgt. Taelor Warner, at the Ector County Detention Center, says though they’re short staffed they work with what they have.

“They do a great job at it, but we definitely do need more officers here helping them out, getting the inmates back from out of county so it’s not costing the county any money to house these inmates out,” said Warner.

Warner says because of these shortages, they’ve had to call in jailers on their days off to work extra shifts.

However, this is something Judge Fawcett fears could harm the current jailers in the future.

“They could be susceptible to mistakes. We haven’t seen those fortunately but you know if you’ve worked multiple 12 hour shifts in a row, forgetting to lock that inmate cell could happen and then you could end up losing your life over those types of things,” said Fawcett.

Ector County has gone as far as hiring a recruiting agency to look for candidates to work at the center.

Judge Fawcett says that’s just for recruiting, but as far as making sure jailers stay in Ector County, a pay increase could be the long-term solution.

“I think that’s where we need to look. Midland County had a 15% increase for their jailers as well as this very same recruitment firm that they utilized and now they’re one-hundred percent staffed in their jail,” said Fawcett.

It may sound simple, but Fawcett says if they increase the pay for jailers, they’ll also have to look into raising wages for other departments in Ector County.

He also says that this will still need to be discussed between himself and the Ector County Commissioners in the coming weeks.

The good news is that the recruitment is still going on and Warner says they have a couple of people interested in working at the detention center, but will still need many more officers to sign up.

