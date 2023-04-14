CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/15/23

More wind to start the weekend...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/14/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/15/23: As a Pacific storm system passes to our north...another cold front will sweep through West Texas on Saturday keeping some wind in the forecast along with critical fire danger concerns. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend as calmer northerly winds will bring in some nicer and more seasonable temperatures.

A few showers will be possible as another upper-level disturbance moves through early next week...but rain chances look isolated at best. The wind returns by the middle of the week ahead of another cold front that will make for some great weather by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
fatal crash
Two dead in Midland County crash
Curbside Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant
Curb Side Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/14/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/14/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/14/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT FORECAST 4/13/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT FORECAST 4/13/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/13/23