ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/15/23: As a Pacific storm system passes to our north...another cold front will sweep through West Texas on Saturday keeping some wind in the forecast along with critical fire danger concerns. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend as calmer northerly winds will bring in some nicer and more seasonable temperatures.

A few showers will be possible as another upper-level disturbance moves through early next week...but rain chances look isolated at best. The wind returns by the middle of the week ahead of another cold front that will make for some great weather by the weekend.

