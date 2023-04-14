96 million Americans affected by Prediabetes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The CDC said that 80 percent of Americans don’t know they are prediabetic.

The good news is that it can be reversed with some exercise and a change of healthier eating habits.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

According to the CDC, approximately 96 million American adults—more than 1 in 3 —have prediabetes.

This health condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Dr. Padmaja Patel from Midland Health says people can have prediabetes for years and not have symptoms, so it often goes undetected until serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes show up.

“Part of the problem here is that patients don’t come with these specific symptoms. It should be something that clinicians have to look for and probably consider testing whenever they see some of those potential risk factors,” said Dr. Padmaja Pate, the Medical Director for the Lifestyle Medicine Center at Midland Health.

The American Diabetes Association says that every year an estimated 177,000 people in Texas are diagnosed with diabetes.

People with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes.

Dr. Patel recommends that getting regular physical activity can lower your risk for developing the disease.

“At least having 30 minutes of rigorous activity of 5 times a week is recommended and sometimes 8 to 10 percent of weight loss automatically puts you back into the normal range,” said Dr. Patel.

Testing is quick and simple. All you need to do is take a blood sugar test to find out if you’re Prediabetic.

The CDC says people who are over the age of 45 or have an immediate family member with this health condition should get tested.

“Some of these tests can be done in doctor’s offices. It could be a simple finger pick test, which can be done immediately. You can find out and get your results within a few minutes,” said Dr. Patel.

For more information on how to get screened for Prediabetes, contact your primary health care physician to find out how you can take the next steps into a healthier lifestyle.

