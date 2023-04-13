San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.(MobileCoin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
fatal crash
Two dead in Midland County crash
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Curbside Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant
Curb Side Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet...
Navy veteran who stormed Capitol gets 3 years on gun charges
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say