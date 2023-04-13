Midland Animal Services temporaily closing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Animal Services will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness.

Animal Services has tested all animals that have symptoms and will start treatment and disinfecting pending the lab results. We will notify the public when we plan to resume normal business hours. While we are closed staff will be deep cleaning and disinfecting the shelter to eradicate the highly contagious disease.

How can you help? If you are needing to surrender your dog please reach out to rescues and post on social media platforms about the need to rehome your dog. Always make sure your pets stay up to date on vaccinations annually. Check with your local veterinarian to see what vaccines are necessary to protect your pet(s).

Midland Animal Services is still available via phone and appointment Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cat intake and deceased animal drop-offs will still be available via appointment only. We anticipate reopening Saturday, April 15, 2023, for adoptions but closed to intake at least until Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

We do anticipate holding Rescue Runners on Saturday, April 18, 2023.

