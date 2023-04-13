Midland Animal Services temporaily closing

Midland Animal Services
Midland Animal Services(Alexandra Macia)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Animal Services will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness.

Animal Services has tested all animals that have symptoms and will start treatment and disinfecting pending the lab results. We will notify the public when we plan to resume normal business hours. While we are closed staff will be deep cleaning and disinfecting the shelter to eradicate the highly contagious disease.

How can you help? If you are needing to surrender your dog please reach out to rescues and post on social media platforms about the need to rehome your dog. Always make sure your pets stay up to date on vaccinations annually. Check with your local veterinarian to see what vaccines are necessary to protect your pet(s).

Midland Animal Services is still available via phone and appointment Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cat intake and deceased animal drop-offs will still be available via appointment only. We anticipate reopening Saturday, April 15, 2023, for adoptions but closed to intake at least until Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

We do anticipate holding Rescue Runners on Saturday, April 18, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
fatal crash
Two dead in Midland County crash
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Curbside Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant
Curb Side Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant

Latest News

All of the revenue will go towards the jail, at no expense to taxpayers, Ector County Judge...
Ector County jail to sell e-cigarettes to inmates
Ector County jail to sell e-cigarettes to inmates
Alexis Avila, de 18 años, está acusado de arrojar a su recién nacido a un basurero a solo horas...
Trial begins for Alexis Avila, New Mexico teen accused of throwing newborn baby in dumpster
Midland County Notice
Midland County owns its first morgue in the counties history