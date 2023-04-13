Himes Inducted Into WJCAC Hall of Fame

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Howard College Hawks athletics program will recognize former student and men’s rodeo athlete and coach, Jack Himes, for his recent induction into the Western Junior College Athletics Conference (WJCAC) Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 15th at the final performance of the Howard College Rodeo.

“This recognition is long overdue as Jack Himes is a big part of the tradition and history of Howard College Rodeo,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “We are honored to call him ‘one of ours’ and recognize him for the impact he has had on rodeo student athletes and college rodeo.”

He began his pro rodeo career as a Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association bareback and bull rider. In 1972, he set a world record by scoring 95 points on the bull “00″ at the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That record stood for the highest PRCA score for several years. Although his pro career was coming along nicely, Himes was recruited by Byron Hedges to join the Howard College Rodeo team in 1974.

Howard College Honors Jack Himes (Jack Himes)

Not only did Himes compete as a student for the Hawks, he also stepped into the role of Rodeo Coach in 1975. During his time with the Hawks, he competed in the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) for 3 years and qualified for the finals for every year of competition.

In 1975, Jack brought the NIRA Bull Riding Championship title back home to Big Spring and in 1975-76, qualified for the NIRA Finals in Calf Roping. Then in 1977, he won the NIRA Bareback Riding Championship.

As if his college rodeo accolades weren’t enough, Himes was named the PRCA Lone Star Circuit Reserve All-Around Champion and Reserve Bareback Champion that same year.

After retiring from formal competition and hanging up his ropes and spurs, Jack has remained in Big Spring where he owns Shroyer Motor Company, the GMC dealership in Big Spring. He and his wife Terry live on a ranch between Gail and Post, Tx. He has two daughters, Elana Himes Scott and Jana Himes.

“It’s safe to say that Jack Himes has made a huge impact on the lives of many students and peers throughout his storied rodeo career both at the college and professional level,” said Sparks. “We are grateful for his time spent with us at Howard College and are proud to have him be a part of the WJCAC Hall of Fame where his exemplary career in rodeo can be honored for years to come.”

The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 15th, at the final performance of the Howard College Rodeo.

The rodeo kicks off at 7:00 pm with the induction ceremony beginning at approximately 7:30 pm. Admission is free for the public.

