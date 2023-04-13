Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
fatal crash
Two dead in Midland County crash
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
Curbside Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant
Curb Side Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant

Latest News

Jack Himes honored
Himes Inducted Into WJCAC Hall of Fame
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say