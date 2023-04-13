Clarendon ISD band director facing charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - A Clarendon Independent School District band director was arrested on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The Clarendon Enterprise said 24-year-old Jacob Diaz was arrested yesterday on the Class A Misdemeanor charge and was booked into the Donley County jail.

“We cannot have a teacher doing this,” Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn said. “The public needs to be able to trust a teacher will be a guardian for our kids and not allow them to do the wrong things.”

On Monday during CCISD’s board meeting, Diaz had turned in his resignation.

Since the arrest, Clarendon CISD placed Diaz on administrative leave. They said he resigned effective the end of the year.

They are working to hire a replacement.

