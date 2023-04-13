CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/14/23

Strong winds and blowing dust...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/14/23: Friday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds in excess of 40 mph...areas of blowing dust and critical fire danger. A Pacific cold front will push through West Texas during the daytime hours on Friday with the usual package of wind..dust and fire danger. Please obey any burn bans and hold off on any outside burning until the winds calm down.

After the winds calm down late Friday...look for some breeze this weekend but overall improved conditions and slightly milder temperatures.

