Bill raising funding for Odessa College advances

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation coauthored by State Rep. Brooks Landgraf to change the community college finance system to provide additional funding to Odessa College passed out of the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday.

In 2021, the legislature created the Texas Commission on Community College Finance and charged it with making recommendations to the legislature about state funding levels for the state’s 50 public community colleges. The commission issued its recommendations in November 2022, which are reflected in HB 8. The bill makes changes in the community college finance system to distribute funding on measurable outcomes of their students and provide a guaranteed level of funding to help rural colleges. HB 8 also supports career and technical education programs not currently funded under the current model and increases college capacity with the goal to meet workforce needs.

“Odessa College does so much good for our community and does more to prepare the next generation of energy workers than any other college in the state,” Landgraf continued. “HB 8 could increase state funding for Odessa College by more than 50%. They’ve done so much with so little state support compared to other community colleges, so I cannot wait to see what Odessa College is able to do with the additional resources provided by HB 8.”

HB 8 passed out of the Texas House of Representatives by a vote of 146 - 1 on Wednesday. The bill will now head to the Senate for consideration. If passed by the full Senate prior to the end of the legislative session, HB 8 will go to Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

