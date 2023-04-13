8th Annual PROM-ise event for 3:11 Ministries

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Prom night, whether it was last year or 30 years ago, everyone remembers that special night.

But what if you couldn’t go because you didn’t have that special dress?

Well, 3:11 Ministries is making sure that nobody in that situation has to use that excuse not to go out.

3:11 Ministries’ annual perfect promise program, is helping high school girls in need of a prom dress get one at no cost.

“All these girls deserve to have a magical evening at prom. Whether they can afford a dress or not. And we want to step in and fill that gap and give them a dress, accessories, shoes, little bit of makeup. We just want to make their evening special” said Sally Stafford Executive Director

The non-profit pairs girls with fairy godmothers to help them choose from thousands of options in the warehouse.

Helping the girls hits home for one of the fairy godmothers.

“I grew up wearing hand-me-downs. I wore hand-me-down dresses to prom. My aunts were always a year or two ahead of me and so my parents always made me wear their hand-me-downs. So the fact I could help these young ladies find a brand new dress made just for them, that made them smile, it was a no brainer” said Debra Northcut Fairy Godmother

3:11 Ministries warehouse of prom dresses is in Midland, but that doesn’t stop them from helping young women across the Permian Basin.

“In the last eight years probably close to 1000. And this is our program that is not exclusive to Midland. If you are anywhere near this area and you can get here for an appointment we want you to come and get a dress” said Stafford

If you are still in need of a dress you can call 3:11 Ministries or visit their website to set an appointment to find that perfect dress for that special night.

