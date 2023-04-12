UTPB celebrates its fourth-annual giving day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today is Falcon Giving Day.

It is a day for the community to donate money to UTPB that directly benefits students.

This is the fourth annual Falcon Giving Day.

The program was created to help students through various programs and scholarships.

Even though they had little bumps on the road, it grows every year.

This 24 hour online campaign began at midnight and one of the benefits about it is being able to pick which department to donate to.

You can donate directly to the university or pick a department you’d like that money to go toward.

“It supports our student organizations, scholarships, anywhere that you would like to give, we can donate to that fund. We’re super excited,” said the Annual Giving Coordinator, Kimberly Luna.

Last year’s giving day was the most successful fundraiser so far.

Luna says they appreciate small donations because it all goes toward students and their futures.

