Rockhounds introduce new mascot and merchandise at season opener

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Rockhounds aren’t the only ones making its debut today.

It’s newest mascot is here for the season opener, as well as new merchandise in the sidewalk souvenirs shop.

The three mascots were expected to make an appearance today, but Juice the Moose wasn’t able to make it.

But Rocky the Rockhound and Chip the Rock Hammer were there.

They’ll also have plenty of new merchandise to work with.

It’s time for Rockhound baseball, and that means team mascots are back to bring joy and excitement to the game.

Most baseball teams have one, maybe two mascots, but the Rockhounds have three.

We spoke to the mascots right hand man about the connection Midlanders have with these figures.

“It’s a fun time. It’s nice seeing kids smile when they see a big lovable dog, moose or a rock hammer now. And yea it’s a very exciting job,” said the Sales and Community Relations representative for the Midland Rockhounds, Jonathan Simmons.

Juice the Moose is the oldest mascot who joined the team in the late 80′s.

Juice is originally from Montana, but one day, he saw a flier for a job opening for a mascot position in Midland.

He made his journey to the Permian Basin where he is still actively supporting the Rockhounds.

Rocky however, has a different story.

“Rocky was just a puppy living here at the ballpark, and this was his home. This is where we had to build the ballpark and so instead of having the dog get away from his home, we just adopted the dog and that’s the story of Rocky,” said Simmons.

Which leads to Chip the Rock Hammer.

If you’ve seen Rocky, you’ll probably notice he has a hammer with him.

Since this has become Rocky’s sidekick since the beginning, they decided, why not bring it to life?

The season opener also introduces new merchandise for Midlanders.

“For us, we wanted to kind of simplify it and have less colors in the logo,” said Ray Fieldhouse, the Assistant General Manager for the Rockhounds.

Fieldhouse says they work all year round with new designs for their hats, shirts, and other accessories.

Especially with the introduction of the Rockhounds new logo and new mascot.

“Basically, we have 5% of the stock in there is from last year, and so 95% of the items in the store are brand new,” said Fieldhouse.

Fieldhouse says the item they sell the most is surprisingly the Rockhounds blanket.

He says they’re already working with other companies for the new merchandise to come in 20-24.

The Rockhounds will continue to have promotional nights whether they handout shirts, bobble heads or pop fireworks.

