Midland County owns its first morgue in the counties history

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County has been a county now for 138 years.

During its rich history Midland has created places for people to enjoy events like the Horseshoe, libraries and even a veterans commission to help our vets.

But can you believe that there’s never been a county morgue?

In the past, Midland has had to use local vendors like the Ector County Morgue.

Keeping things in the county moving forward will allow investigations to be more efficient while saving taxpayer dollars.

“One of the things that the county was charged with is dealing with bodies” said Terry Johnson, Midland County Judge

Three years ago the county created a death investigation unit with the Sheriff Office in hopes it would lead to the addition of a county morgue.

“It just fell into place that we would at some point have our own morgue. So these guys could do what they needed to do when they’re dealing with autopsies and crime scenes. So law enforcement is going to benefit us having access to the things that are going to be going on here” said Johnson

Before this new morgue the county had to pay up to 2,500 dollars to send bodies to Dallas and Lubbock for autopsies, but that will change as the morgue becomes fully staffed.

“Our death investigators with the sheriff office or the DEA, whoever is investigating they’ll have access here to get the things and the information they need to investigate whatever it is they’re looking at. Not every death is a crime but those that are we need control of it so they can do their job better” said Johnson

Now with the Midland County Morgue, investigators in Midland and surrounding counties will be able to do everything in West Texas.

“I’m looking forward to one day when we can do those in house. We have total control over it. We can also make that service available to surrounding counties that don’t have it” said Johnson

The county morgue can hold up to 20 bodies at a given time with an additional 4 spots for any bodies that may have been contaminated.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.