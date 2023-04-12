City of Odessa releases details of OFR hazing report

By Micah Allen and Alexandra Macia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - EDITORS NOTE: The video attached to this article may contain graphic images.

Tuesday night Davidson Sheen Law Firm attorney Tommy Sheen presented a report on an investigation they completed on the 2022 investigation into Odessa Fire Rescue hazing allegations.

Sheen showed the council graphic images of burns on the hands of cadets involved in the OFR Cadet Training Program last August.

The cadet program was initially set up as a retention tool but in August of 2022, major flaws in the program were unveiled.

Cadets say there was little to no training during their time in the program. They were forced to bear crawl on asphalt in the 90-degree heat causing severe burns on their hands, forced to participate in “Indian runs”, and verbally abused. One cadet even was reportedly made fun of for not speaking English well.

The cadets were never contacted by HR, city management, or the city attorney’s office after the OFR initial investigation.

OFR Interim Fire Chief Jason Cotton says bullying hazing or mistreatment of their employees or each other will not be tolerated.

“Proactively working to change the culture, " Cotton said. “Changing attitudes and setting expectations for what our department needs to do to move forward from this.”

The cadets received no medical treatment following their injuries which were a result of a direct order from a superior. Sheen says this could represent a liability to the city.

Training Chief at the time Marty Moya was suspended for five days without pay and Training Captain Kris Norred got a written reprimand after the initial investigation.

The recent investigation found the initial investigation by OFR to be improper and insufficient as there was sufficient evidence of hazing by OFR personnel against the cadets.

You can read the full report here:

