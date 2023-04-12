ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 4/12/23: We are stuck between an area of high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east in the upper-levels and that will keep the weather warm and a little breezy on Wednesday. Dry conditions look to continue through the end of the week.

The next Pacific storms system and cold front will arrive later in the week and bring gusty and strong winds back to the forecast by Thursday into Friday. Blowing dust and higher fire danger will be a concern on Friday and moisture looks limited...so no rain or thunderstorms are expected.

