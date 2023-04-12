CASA West Texas adds more volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, CASA of West Texas held their volunteer swear-in at the Midland County Courthouse adding five more people to their staff.

The new advocates of CASA will soon join over 100 volunteers throughout the Permian Basin and serve over 300 children. Some of the new advocates have tried for years to become members of CASA, and I learned more about what it meant to them help a child in need of support.

