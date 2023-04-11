Odessa Police Department investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, around 8 p.m. a 19-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Patterson and transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

OPD is investigating Dmontavion “Fonti” Rodgers, 26, for his role in this incident.

OPD says Rodgers might be driving a maroon early model Jeep Cherokee.

Rodgers currently has a warrant out of Midland County for a Grand Jury Indictment, the original offense of Assault of Pregnant Woman.

He is also wanted for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting
Eduardo Castrillo
Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland
fatal crash
Two dead in Midland County crash

Latest News

One person is hospitalized in Lubbock in critical condition after an explosion and fire at...
1 hospitalized in Lubbock after dairy farm explosion in Castro County
MPD Crime Scene
Midland Police detain suspect in shooting
While the county agreed to join, completing a highway system takes years. However, both parties...
Midland County agrees to work with non-profit to better highways
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Teen boy dies in Midland shooting