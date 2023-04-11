Odessa Police Department investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, around 8 p.m. a 19-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Patterson and transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

OPD is investigating Dmontavion “Fonti” Rodgers, 26, for his role in this incident.

OPD says Rodgers might be driving a maroon early model Jeep Cherokee.

Rodgers currently has a warrant out of Midland County for a Grand Jury Indictment, the original offense of Assault of Pregnant Woman.

He is also wanted for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

