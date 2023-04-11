Midland Police detain suspect in shooting

MPD Crime Scene
MPD Crime Scene(CBS7 News)
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says a suspect in Monday’s shooting has been detained.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at around 1:00 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 8400 block of Skyline Ave. in Odessa where they detained a teenage boy thought to be the primary suspect in Monday’s shooting.

Officers are currently executing a search warrant related to a murder that occurred on Monday at 3417 N. Midland Dr.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

