Midland Police detain suspect in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says a suspect in Monday’s shooting has been detained.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at around 1:00 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 8400 block of Skyline Ave. in Odessa where they detained a teenage boy thought to be the primary suspect in Monday’s shooting.

Officers are currently executing a search warrant related to a murder that occurred on Monday at 3417 N. Midland Dr.

