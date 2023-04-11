Midland County agrees to work with non-profit to better highways

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Midland County could have extra lanes on highways, today county commissioners joined the Ports to Plains Alliance.

The agreement allows the alliance to advocate for better highways and to promote economic security for Midland County.

While the county agreed to join, completing a highway system takes years.

However, both parties agreed that this alliance will improve transportation across West Texas.

The alliance plans to help build a four-lane highway that goes through parts of the Permian Basin.

“We were able to successfully get the future interstate on the ports to plains corridor. And so now we are talking about building a new future interstate in Texas. From Laredo up through Eagle Pass and Del Rio, to San Angelo, over to Midland County,” said Lauren Garduño, President/CEO of Ports to Plains Alliance.

Even though the routes are still to be determined, Midland County has already done some improvements that benefit this project.

“There has been some work already done by Midland County on the southern part of 158 that might allow us some future routes, but we still have a lot of work to do on 1788,” said Garduño.

There’s been talk about interstate 27 being the route, but no matter what’s chosen, the commissioners believe it will take a load off of the huge trailers that go through West Texas.

“To see the amount of traffic that we have from hollers to sand trucks, to water trucks, to name it right. We’ve got it, and so I think that these interstates are really going to help. Well I don’t think, I know these interstates are going to help with the traffic, with the flow,” said Midland County Commissioner Precinct 4, Luis Sanchez.

Not only will this interstate benefit traffic, but it can also help expand economic growth with routes that can go to Canada or down to Mexico.

“Going up from Laredo, up to Canada, is definitely going to help with our economic development. Earlier today we had another item that had to do with the space port and that’s something very important. So if you have these interstates, you have a space port here in Midland County, I think it’s going to be a win, win for all of our residents,” said Sanchez.

The alliance runs through nine states at the moment.

They also have a corridor that leads to Canada, and are currently working on having one that connects with Mexico.

