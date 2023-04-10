Legislative package passed by Texas senate could fund new water supply and infrastructure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75 were passed by the Texas senate last week, both bills address water supply and water infrastructure.

SB 28 and SJR 75 would create a new water supply fund, funding new water supply projects and upgrading water infrastructure in rural areas.

“Water is life, especially in West Texas, in the desert we have to make sure we secure our water future because that’s necessary to secure water for continued economic viability and prosperity of Texas. It’s important that we do this and I’m looking forward to fighting for this,” said State Rep. Brooks Landgraf.

Rep. Landgraf who’s a coauthor of the House version of both bills says here in the Permian Basin most of our water comes from surface water sources.

“That’s one reason why we need to be creative about the water sources that we’d have the reservoirs are working fine now but water is a situation where you have to be planning years even decades in the future because when you need it it’s already too late so we need to do a lot of forward planning,” said Rep. Landgraf.

The package includes preventing or repairing water main failures.

Landgraf says it’s an opportunity to make sure we have abundant sources of water and that we are efficiently using that water in Texas.

“Texas experienced explosive growth during the middle part of the 20th century, the post war boom and that when the majority of this infrastructure was built. So I think we’re gonna be seeing some of the problems we experienced in Odessa last summer in the coming days, months and years because a lot of that infrastructure is aging out which is why we need to see grants in place,” said Rep. Landgraf.

It takes a lot of money to replace water infrastructure, most of the money that would be used would be in the form of loans.

Which Landgraf says would help cover the initial costs of quite a few of these projects.

“We are in the midst of a historic budget surplus now of course we want to make sure were getting most of that surplus back to the taxpayers in forms of tax cuts and we’re most certainly doing that but in addition to that where we are making investments investing in infrastructure is something we can do with this revenue,” said Rep. Landgraf.

Both bills were received by the house on April 4th.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.