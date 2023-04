MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday the #4 Odessa College Wrangler Softball team took a 3-0 series lead over the Midland College Chapparels. The Wranglers had three homeruns in their third straight game with 10 runs or more. Odessa College would win Game 2 of the doubleheader sweeping the series 4-0.

