ECISD prekindergarten registration open for students new to district

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD prekindergarten registration is now open for children who are new to Ector County ISD.

This is for the 2023-24 school year, and students must be 3-years-old or 4-years-old on or before September 1. ECISD offers a half-day program for 3-year-olds in conjunction with the Odessa Family YMCA, and a full-day program for 4-year-olds.

PreK registration can be done online here, or in person at any ECISD school. Additionally, the district’s Early Childhood Department has scheduled the following series of in-person registration opportunities between 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day from April 10 and April 18.

April 10 – Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St.

April 11 – Zavala Elementary, 1201 Clifford St.

April 12 – Pease Elementary, 1800 W. 22nd St.

April 13 – Goliad Elementary, 501 E. 52nd St.

April 14 – Carver Early Education Center, 600 College

April 17 – Ross Elementary, 4600 N. Everglade

April 18 – Lamar Early Education Center, 501 Lettie Lee St.

